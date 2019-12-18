Critical Comparison: AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares are down more than -25.62% this year and recently increased 8.43% or $0.07 to settle at $0.90. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), on the other hand, is down -77.74% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.28 and has returned 11.30% during the past week.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ADAP is expected to grow at a 1.00% annual rate. All else equal, ADAP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AZRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, ADAP’s free cash flow per share was -0.28.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AZRX has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 3.90 for ADAP. This means that ADAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AZRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ADAP. AZRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AZRX trades at a P/B of 6.92, compared to a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 72.01 for ADAP. AZRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AZRX is currently priced at a -84.48% to its one-year price target of 5.80. Comparatively, ADAP is -75.62% relative to its price target of 5.25. This suggests that AZRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AZRX has a short ratio of 1.72 compared to a short interest of 8.13 for ADAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AZRX.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AZRX generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. AZRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AZRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.