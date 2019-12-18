Critical Comparison: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) vs. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares are up more than 47.21% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $1.17 to settle at $235.61. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), on the other hand, is down -74.97% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.85 and has returned 4.52% during the past week.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are the two most active stocks in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect APD to grow earnings at a 11.79% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has an EBITDA margin of 37.58%. This suggests that APD underlying business is more profitable APD’s ROI is 11.50% while ACRS has a ROI of -55.20%. The interpretation is that APD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACRS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. APD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.03. Comparatively, ACRS’s free cash flow per share was -0.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, APD’s free cash flow was 2.55% while ACRS converted -0.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. APD has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 3.70 for ACRS. This means that ACRS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.30 versus a D/E of 0.35 for ACRS. ACRS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APD trades at a forward P/E of 22.49, a P/B of 4.70, and a P/S of 5.87, compared to a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 10.36 for ACRS. APD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APD is currently priced at a -4.01% to its one-year price target of 245.45. Comparatively, ACRS is -58.89% relative to its price target of 4.50. This suggests that ACRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. APD has a beta of 0.87 and ACRS’s beta is 0.93. APD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. APD has a short ratio of 3.10 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for ACRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACRS.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) beats Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.