Coty Inc. (COTY) vs. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA): Breaking Down the Personal Products Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares are up more than 69.97% this year and recently increased 1.27% or $0.14 to settle at $11.15. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), on the other hand, is down -16.56% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.08 and has returned 0.99% during the past week.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect COTY to grow earnings at a 7.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KALA is expected to grow at a 31.70% annual rate. All else equal, KALA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. COTY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, KALA’s free cash flow per share was -0.68.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. COTY has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 6.30 for KALA. This means that KALA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COTY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.71 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KALA. COTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COTY trades at a forward P/E of 14.83, a P/B of 1.89, and a P/S of 1.04, compared to a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 28.34 for KALA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. COTY is currently priced at a -13.7% to its one-year price target of 12.92. Comparatively, KALA is -77.95% relative to its price target of 18.50. This suggests that KALA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. COTY has a short ratio of 5.80 compared to a short interest of 14.60 for KALA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COTY.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) beats Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KALA has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KALA is more undervalued relative to its price target.