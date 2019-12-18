Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) vs. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares are down more than -4.57% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.13 to settle at $12.75. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC), on the other hand, is up 103.60% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $101.19 and has returned 2.15% during the past week.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, GNRC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, GNRC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.88% for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). CORT’s ROI is 26.40% while GNRC has a ROI of 17.00%. The interpretation is that CORT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GNRC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CORT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, GNRC’s free cash flow per share was +1.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, CORT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while GNRC converted 4.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CORT has a current ratio of 8.30 compared to 2.40 for GNRC. This means that CORT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CORT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.02 for GNRC. GNRC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CORT trades at a forward P/E of 12.97, a P/B of 4.34, and a P/S of 5.30, compared to a forward P/E of 19.21, a P/B of 6.71, and a P/S of 2.91 for GNRC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CORT is currently priced at a -16.83% to its one-year price target of 15.33. Comparatively, GNRC is -3.47% relative to its price target of 104.83. This suggests that CORT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CORT has a beta of 1.28 and GNRC’s beta is 1.18. GNRC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CORT has a short ratio of 22.03 compared to a short interest of 3.24 for GNRC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNRC.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) beats Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CORT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CORT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CORT is more undervalued relative to its price target.