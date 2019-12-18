Comparing Wabtec Corporation (WAB) and AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares are up more than 5.94% this year and recently decreased -0.45% or -$0.34 to settle at $74.42. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX), on the other hand, is down -32.45% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $37.07 and has returned 3.23% during the past week.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WAB to grow earnings at a 7.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMCX is expected to grow at a 5.50% annual rate. All else equal, WAB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.84% for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX). WAB’s ROI is 5.70% while AMCX has a ROI of 16.80%. The interpretation is that AMCX’s business generates a higher return on investment than WAB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WAB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, AMCX’s free cash flow per share was +1.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, WAB’s free cash flow was 1.14% while AMCX converted 3.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMCX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WAB has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.70 for AMCX. This means that AMCX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WAB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 4.98 for AMCX. AMCX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WAB trades at a forward P/E of 15.60, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 2.05, compared to a forward P/E of 4.36, a P/B of 3.30, and a P/S of 0.68 for AMCX. WAB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WAB is currently priced at a -13.21% to its one-year price target of 85.75. Comparatively, AMCX is -24.42% relative to its price target of 49.05. This suggests that AMCX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WAB has a beta of 1.46 and AMCX’s beta is 0.75. AMCX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WAB has a short ratio of 10.11 compared to a short interest of 16.20 for AMCX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WAB.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) beats Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMCX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AMCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AMCX is more undervalued relative to its price target.