Comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) and Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares are up more than 162.64% this year and recently increased 3.54% or $0.49 to settle at $14.34. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), on the other hand, is up 25.04% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $24.12 and has returned 5.10% during the past week.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are the two most active stocks in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VIPS to grow earnings at a 4.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HUN is expected to grow at a 0.70% annual rate. All else equal, VIPS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.49% for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). VIPS’s ROI is 7.70% while HUN has a ROI of 20.20%. The interpretation is that HUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than VIPS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIPS’s free cash flow was 0% while HUN converted 3.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HUN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VIPS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.00 for HUN. This means that HUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VIPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.09 versus a D/E of 0.95 for HUN. HUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VIPS trades at a forward P/E of 12.05, a P/B of 3.27, and a P/S of 0.74, compared to a forward P/E of 12.07, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 0.76 for HUN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VIPS is currently priced at a 9.22% to its one-year price target of 13.13. Comparatively, HUN is -8.77% relative to its price target of 26.44. This suggests that HUN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VIPS has a beta of 1.97 and HUN’s beta is 2.31. VIPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VIPS has a short ratio of 1.75 compared to a short interest of 1.39 for HUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUN.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) beats Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HUN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. HUN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HUN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.