Comparing Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares are up more than 10.03% this year and recently decreased -0.56% or -$0.12 to settle at $21.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), on the other hand, is up 42.80% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $51.18 and has returned -1.86% during the past week.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VVV to grow earnings at a 6.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LEG is expected to grow at a 5.20% annual rate. All else equal, VVV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.03% for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). VVV’s ROI is 31.10% while LEG has a ROI of 15.30%. The interpretation is that VVV’s business generates a higher return on investment than LEG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VVV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.30. Comparatively, LEG’s free cash flow per share was +0.94. On a percent-of-sales basis, VVV’s free cash flow was 2.36% while LEG converted 2.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VVV has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.70 for LEG. This means that VVV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

VVV trades at a forward P/E of 13.66, and a P/S of 1.74, compared to a forward P/E of 18.67, a P/B of 5.50, and a P/S of 1.48 for LEG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VVV is currently priced at a -10.55% to its one-year price target of 23.80. Comparatively, LEG is -0.81% relative to its price target of 51.60. This suggests that VVV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VVV has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 7.97 for LEG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VVV.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) beats Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VVV is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VVV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VVV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VVV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.