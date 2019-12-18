Comparing TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are down more than -44.48% this year and recently decreased -1.57% or -$0.08 to settle at $5.03. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), on the other hand, is up 1076.56% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $47.18 and has returned 32.86% during the past week.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Service Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has an EBITDA margin of 0.93%. This suggests that TRUE underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TRUE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, CNST’s free cash flow per share was -0.72.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TRUE has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 5.20 for CNST. This means that CNST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRUE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CNST. TRUE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRUE trades at a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a P/B of 25.37, for CNST. TRUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TRUE is currently priced at a -3.64% to its one-year price target of 5.22. Comparatively, CNST is 2.88% relative to its price target of 45.86. This suggests that TRUE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TRUE has a short ratio of 6.63 compared to a short interest of 3.09 for CNST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNST.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) beats TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CNST is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CNST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.