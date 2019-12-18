Comparing The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares are down more than -36.68% this year and recently decreased -1.61% or -$0.3 to settle at $18.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), on the other hand, is up 28.11% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $18.05 and has returned 3.74% during the past week.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, KTOS is expected to grow at a 13.00% annual rate. All else equal, KTOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.74% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS). REAL’s ROI is 29.80% while KTOS has a ROI of 3.20%. The interpretation is that REAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than KTOS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. REAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, KTOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, REAL’s free cash flow was -0.01% while KTOS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KTOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. REAL has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.80 for KTOS. This means that KTOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

REAL trades at a P/S of 5.54, compared to a forward P/E of 38.16, a P/B of 3.39, and a P/S of 2.77 for KTOS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. REAL is currently priced at a -36.08% to its one-year price target of 28.63. Comparatively, KTOS is -23.52% relative to its price target of 23.60. This suggests that REAL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. REAL has a short ratio of 10.31 compared to a short interest of 6.75 for KTOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KTOS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) beats The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KTOS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, KTOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.