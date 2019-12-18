Comparing Sempra Energy (SRE) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares are up more than 38.76% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.52 to settle at $150.12. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), on the other hand, is up 4.80% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.15 and has returned 7.51% during the past week.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SRE to grow earnings at a 10.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RRD is expected to grow at a -5.00% annual rate. All else equal, SRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.99% for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD). SRE’s ROI is 4.90% while RRD has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that RRD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.74. Comparatively, RRD’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, SRE’s free cash flow was -6.61% while RRD converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RRD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SRE has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.40 for RRD. This means that RRD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SRE trades at a forward P/E of 21.23, a P/B of 2.54, and a P/S of 3.77, compared to a forward P/E of 5.19, and a P/S of 0.05 for RRD. SRE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SRE is currently priced at a -3.68% to its one-year price target of 155.86. Comparatively, RRD is -36.15% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that RRD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SRE has a beta of 0.42 and RRD’s beta is 1.75. SRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SRE has a short ratio of 9.66 compared to a short interest of 5.83 for RRD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RRD.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) beats Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RRD is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RRD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RRD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RRD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.