Comparing Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) and Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares are down more than -27.09% this year and recently decreased -1.65% or -$0.14 to settle at $8.37. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE), on the other hand, is down -24.86% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $18.29 and has returned -0.54% during the past week.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TGE is expected to grow at a -14.05% annual rate. All else equal, SGMO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 166.11% for Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE). SGMO’s ROI is -21.10% while TGE has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that TGE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGMO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SGMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, TGE’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, SGMO’s free cash flow was -0.05% while TGE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SGMO has a current ratio of 4.80 compared to 0.70 for TGE. This means that SGMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SGMO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.87 for TGE. TGE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SGMO trades at a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 13.30, compared to a forward P/E of 17.60, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 6.00 for TGE. SGMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SGMO is currently priced at a -59.51% to its one-year price target of 20.67. Comparatively, TGE is -6.21% relative to its price target of 19.50. This suggests that SGMO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SGMO has a beta of 2.87 and TGE’s beta is 0.62. TGE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SGMO has a short ratio of 11.97 compared to a short interest of 1.70 for TGE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGE.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) beats Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGE is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TGE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TGE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.