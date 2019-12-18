Comparing Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), on the other hand, is up 36.89% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $21.93 and has returned -2.36% during the past week.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CMC is expected to grow at a 5.35% annual rate. All else equal, CMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.55% for Commercial Metals Company (CMC). NAKD’s ROI is -156.80% while CMC has a ROI of 9.70%. The interpretation is that CMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAKD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, NAKD’s free cash flow was 0% while CMC converted 3.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NAKD has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 3.00 for CMC. This means that CMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NAKD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.00 versus a D/E of 0.77 for CMC. NAKD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NAKD trades at a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 0.08, compared to a forward P/E of 10.62, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 0.46 for CMC. NAKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NAKD has a short ratio of 0.02 compared to a short interest of 5.05 for CMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NAKD.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) beats Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CMC , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NAKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,