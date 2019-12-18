Comparing Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) shares are down more than -6.61% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.47 to settle at $52.45. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), on the other hand, is down -64.45% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.07 and has returned -13.01% during the past week.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Brewers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TAP to grow earnings at a -6.53% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) has an EBITDA margin of 8.39%. This suggests that TAP underlying business is more profitable TAP’s ROI is 5.90% while TTOO has a ROI of -83.80%. The interpretation is that TAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTOO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.88. Comparatively, TTOO’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, TAP’s free cash flow was 1.77% while TTOO converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TAP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TAP has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.40 for TTOO. This means that TAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TAP trades at a forward P/E of 13.06, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a P/S of 7.09 for TTOO. TAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TAP is currently priced at a -5.39% to its one-year price target of 55.44. Comparatively, TTOO is -83.31% relative to its price target of 6.41. This suggests that TTOO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TAP has a beta of 0.74 and TTOO’s beta is 1.04. TAP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TAP has a short ratio of 6.62 compared to a short interest of 6.20 for TTOO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTOO.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) beats Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTOO is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTOO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TTOO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TTOO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.