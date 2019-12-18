Comparing Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares are up more than 18.67% this year and recently decreased -0.45% or -$0.61 to settle at $135.21. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), on the other hand, is up 35.22% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $28.91 and has returned 9.51% during the past week.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) and Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KMB to grow earnings at a 5.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VBTX is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, VBTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.48% for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX). KMB’s ROI is 24.20% while VBTX has a ROI of 17.70%. The interpretation is that KMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than VBTX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KMB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.68. Comparatively, VBTX’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, KMB’s free cash flow was 1.26% while VBTX converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KMB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KMB trades at a forward P/E of 18.70, and a P/S of 2.51, compared to a forward P/E of 12.06, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 4.57 for VBTX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KMB is currently priced at a -2.73% to its one-year price target of 139.00. Comparatively, VBTX is -3.08% relative to its price target of 29.83. This suggests that VBTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. KMB has a beta of 0.52 and VBTX’s beta is 1.53. KMB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KMB has a short ratio of 5.09 compared to a short interest of 3.37 for VBTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VBTX.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) beats Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KMB generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KMB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,