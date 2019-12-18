Comparing iBio, Inc. (IBIO) and Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) shares are down more than -68.77% this year and recently increased 21.29% or $0.05 to settle at $0.24. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR), on the other hand, is up 37.08% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $41.26 and has returned 3.38% during the past week.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) and Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PWR is expected to grow at a 13.90% annual rate. All else equal, PWR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.2% for Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR). IBIO’s ROI is -57.60% while PWR has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that PWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBIO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. IBIO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, PWR’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, IBIO’s free cash flow was -0.16% while PWR converted 0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. IBIO has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.80 for PWR. This means that PWR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

IBIO trades at a P/S of 3.87, compared to a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 0.49 for PWR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IBIO is currently priced at a -92% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, PWR is -15.8% relative to its price target of 49.00. This suggests that IBIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. IBIO has a beta of 0.38 and PWR’s beta is 1.23. IBIO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. IBIO has a short ratio of 0.08 compared to a short interest of 4.32 for PWR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBIO.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) beats iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PWR has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.