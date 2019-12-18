Comparing Humana Inc. (HUM) and BRP Group, Inc. (BRP)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares are up more than 27.03% this year and recently decreased -0.54% or -$1.96 to settle at $363.92. BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP), on the other hand, is down -9.59% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.80 and has returned 2.21% during the past week.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HUM to grow earnings at a 13.19% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Humana Inc. (HUM) has an EBITDA margin of 6.73%. This suggests that HUM underlying business is more profitable HUM’s ROI is 12.00% while BRP has a ROI of 19.70%. The interpretation is that BRP’s business generates a higher return on investment than HUM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, HUM’s free cash flow was 3.75% while BRP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HUM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HUM trades at a forward P/E of 19.52, a P/B of 4.18, and a P/S of 0.77, compared to a forward P/E of 41.57, and a P/S of 7.69 for BRP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HUM is currently priced at a 5.25% to its one-year price target of 345.78. Comparatively, BRP is -24.1% relative to its price target of 19.50. This suggests that BRP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HUM has a short ratio of 2.01 compared to a short interest of 1.17 for BRP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRP.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) beats Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BRP is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BRP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BRP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.