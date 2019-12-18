Comparing Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) and New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares are up more than 35.76% this year and recently increased 1.51% or $0.24 to settle at $16.10. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), on the other hand, is down -17.60% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $66.72 and has returned -2.64% during the past week.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, NEWR is expected to grow at a 18.60% annual rate. All else equal, NEWR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 9.66% for New Relic, Inc. (NEWR). HTZ’s ROI is 3.90% while NEWR has a ROI of -4.50%. The interpretation is that HTZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than NEWR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HTZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -10.07. Comparatively, NEWR’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, HTZ’s free cash flow was -15.06% while NEWR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HTZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.63 versus a D/E of 1.12 for NEWR. HTZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HTZ trades at a forward P/E of 9.76, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 0.23, compared to a forward P/E of 88.72, a P/B of 10.49, and a P/S of 7.30 for NEWR. HTZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HTZ is currently priced at a -20.02% to its one-year price target of 20.13. Comparatively, NEWR is -10.96% relative to its price target of 74.93. This suggests that HTZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HTZ has a beta of 2.56 and NEWR’s beta is 0.98. NEWR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HTZ has a short ratio of 7.70 compared to a short interest of 4.24 for NEWR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NEWR.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) beats Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NEWR generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HTZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, NEWR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.