Comparing EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares are down more than -10.48% this year and recently increased 4.85% or $0.32 to settle at $6.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), on the other hand, is up 40.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $177.80 and has returned 1.92% during the past week.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EZPW to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ITW is expected to grow at a 3.18% annual rate. All else equal, EZPW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.54% for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). EZPW’s ROI is 2.50% while ITW has a ROI of 25.90%. The interpretation is that ITW’s business generates a higher return on investment than EZPW’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EZPW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, ITW’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, EZPW’s free cash flow was 0% while ITW converted 3.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ITW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EZPW has a current ratio of 6.70 compared to 2.80 for ITW. This means that EZPW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EZPW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 2.58 for ITW. ITW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EZPW trades at a forward P/E of 6.54, a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 22.31, a P/B of 19.33, and a P/S of 4.06 for ITW. EZPW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EZPW is currently priced at a -22.07% to its one-year price target of 8.88. Comparatively, ITW is 12.06% relative to its price target of 158.67. This suggests that EZPW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EZPW has a beta of 1.65 and ITW’s beta is 1.22. ITW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EZPW has a short ratio of 12.69 compared to a short interest of 6.16 for ITW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ITW.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) beats Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EZPW is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EZPW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EZPW is more undervalued relative to its price target.