Comparing Edison International (EIX) and Fortis Inc. (FTS)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares are up more than 30.35% this year and recently increased 1.80% or $1.31 to settle at $74.00. Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), on the other hand, is up 24.76% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $41.62 and has returned 3.71% during the past week.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EIX to grow earnings at a 3.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Edison International (EIX) has an EBITDA margin of 9.4%. This suggests that EIX underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. EIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -8.23. Comparatively, FTS’s free cash flow per share was -0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, EIX’s free cash flow was -23.31% while FTS converted -3.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EIX trades at a forward P/E of 16.27, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 2.11, compared to a forward P/E of 15.95, a P/B of 1.64, for FTS. EIX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EIX is currently priced at a -4.66% to its one-year price target of 77.62. Comparatively, FTS is -7.47% relative to its price target of 44.98. This suggests that FTS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EIX has a short ratio of 3.82 compared to a short interest of 8.71 for FTS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EIX.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) beats Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTS is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FTS is more undervalued relative to its price target.