Comparing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares are down more than -61.13% this year and recently increased 6.07% or $0.05 to settle at $0.82. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), on the other hand, is up 42.01% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $31.37 and has returned 3.74% during the past week.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, SEAS is expected to grow at a 36.90% annual rate. All else equal, SEAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.02% for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS). CHK’s ROI is 14.20% while SEAS has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that CHK’s business generates a higher return on investment than SEAS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CHK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, SEAS’s free cash flow per share was +1.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHK’s free cash flow was -3.24% while SEAS converted 7.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CHK has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.40 for SEAS. This means that CHK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.05 versus a D/E of 6.71 for SEAS. SEAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHK trades at a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 0.16, compared to a forward P/E of 16.57, a P/B of 10.60, and a P/S of 1.77 for SEAS. CHK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CHK is currently priced at a -35.94% to its one-year price target of 1.28. Comparatively, SEAS is -6.22% relative to its price target of 33.45. This suggests that CHK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CHK has a beta of 2.27 and SEAS’s beta is 1.27. SEAS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) beats SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHK generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CHK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CHK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CHK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.