Comparing Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) shares are up more than 3.43% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.23 to settle at $61.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS), on the other hand, is up 43.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $69.58 and has returned -4.09% during the past week.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) and Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LNG to grow earnings at a 27.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ELS is expected to grow at a 11.60% annual rate. All else equal, LNG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 41.47% for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS). LNG’s ROI is 7.10% while ELS has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that ELS’s business generates a higher return on investment than LNG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LNG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.53. Comparatively, ELS’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, LNG’s free cash flow was -8.07% while ELS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ELS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LNG trades at a forward P/E of 22.01, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 49.95, a P/B of 10.13, and a P/S of 12.53 for ELS. LNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LNG is currently priced at a -24.86% to its one-year price target of 81.48. Comparatively, ELS is -5.97% relative to its price target of 74.00. This suggests that LNG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LNG has a beta of 1.16 and ELS’s beta is 0.20. ELS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LNG has a short ratio of 3.68 compared to a short interest of 2.26 for ELS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ELS.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) beats Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LNG is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LNG is more undervalued relative to its price target.