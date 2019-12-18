Comparing Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares are down more than -26.96% this year and recently increased 7.73% or $0.34 to settle at $4.74. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is down -0.96% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $23.65 and has returned 0.17% during the past week.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CPE to grow earnings at a 20.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SVC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, CPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 34.16% for Service Properties Trust (SVC). CPE’s ROI is 6.90% while SVC has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that CPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SVC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, SVC’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPE’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SVC converted 3.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SVC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.48 versus a D/E of 2.48 for SVC. SVC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CPE trades at a forward P/E of 4.35, a P/B of 0.44, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 15.66, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 1.71 for SVC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CPE is currently priced at a -38.84% to its one-year price target of 7.75. Comparatively, SVC is -9.9% relative to its price target of 26.25. This suggests that CPE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CPE has a beta of 1.51 and SVC’s beta is 0.85. SVC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPE has a short ratio of 4.99 compared to a short interest of 4.87 for SVC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVC.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) beats Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CPE is more undervalued relative to its price target.