Comparing Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) and Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares are up more than 134.10% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $0.21 to settle at $25.54. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), on the other hand, is down -68.24% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.17 and has returned 13.01% during the past week.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BLDR to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.55% for Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA). BLDR’s ROI is 14.50% while CASA has a ROI of 23.20%. The interpretation is that CASA’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLDR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BLDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.27. Comparatively, CASA’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLDR’s free cash flow was 1.9% while CASA converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BLDR has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 3.30 for CASA. This means that CASA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BLDR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.75 versus a D/E of 4.66 for CASA. CASA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BLDR trades at a forward P/E of 11.65, a P/B of 3.79, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a P/B of 5.56, and a P/S of 1.49 for CASA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BLDR is currently priced at a -5.09% to its one-year price target of 26.91. Comparatively, CASA is -36.82% relative to its price target of 6.60. This suggests that CASA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BLDR has a short ratio of 3.46 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for CASA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CASA.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) beats Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLDR is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BLDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,