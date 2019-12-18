Comparing Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) and CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares are up more than 15.76% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.13 to settle at $36.88. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), on the other hand, is up 26.99% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $42.44 and has returned 1.77% during the past week.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BXMT to grow earnings at a -3.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLGX is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, CLGX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.08% for CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX). BXMT’s ROI is 2.00% while CLGX has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that CLGX’s business generates a higher return on investment than BXMT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BXMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, CLGX’s free cash flow per share was +1.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, BXMT’s free cash flow was -0% while CLGX converted 5.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLGX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BXMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.99 versus a D/E of 1.83 for CLGX. BXMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BXMT trades at a forward P/E of 14.14, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 5.68, compared to a forward P/E of 14.52, a P/B of 3.63, and a P/S of 1.94 for CLGX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BXMT is currently priced at a 1.91% to its one-year price target of 36.19. Comparatively, CLGX is -5.01% relative to its price target of 44.68. This suggests that CLGX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BXMT has a beta of 0.55 and CLGX’s beta is 0.69. BXMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BXMT has a short ratio of 13.37 compared to a short interest of 3.08 for CLGX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLGX.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLGX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CLGX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CLGX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.