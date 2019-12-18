Comparing AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) shares are up more than 28.94% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$0.34 to settle at $48.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), on the other hand, is up 33.19% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $120.90 and has returned -1.19% during the past week.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AZN to grow earnings at a 17.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AWK is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, AZN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.1% for American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK). AZN’s ROI is 10.90% while AWK has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that AZN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AWK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, AWK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, AZN’s free cash flow was -2.02% while AWK converted -0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AWK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AZN has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.50 for AWK. This means that AZN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AZN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.49 versus a D/E of 1.48 for AWK. AZN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AZN trades at a forward P/E of 23.77, a P/B of 10.55, and a P/S of 5.32, compared to a forward P/E of 31.12, a P/B of 3.54, and a P/S of 6.15 for AWK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AZN is currently priced at a -5% to its one-year price target of 51.55. Comparatively, AWK is -4.12% relative to its price target of 126.09. This suggests that AZN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AZN has a beta of 0.46 and AWK’s beta is 0.06. AWK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AZN has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for AWK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AZN.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) beats American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AZN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AZN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AZN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AZN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.