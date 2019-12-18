Comparing Amdocs Limited (DOX) and Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) shares are up more than 22.79% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.85 to settle at $71.93. Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD), on the other hand, is up 295.76% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $6.53 and has returned 3.65% during the past week.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DOX to grow earnings at a 5.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.7% for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DOX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.07. Comparatively, KRMD’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, DOX’s free cash flow was 3.65% while KRMD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DOX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DOX has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 5.20 for KRMD. This means that KRMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DOX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KRMD. DOX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DOX trades at a forward P/E of 14.96, a P/B of 2.78, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a forward P/E of 81.63, a P/B of 23.32, and a P/S of 12.48 for KRMD. DOX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DOX is currently priced at a -2.41% to its one-year price target of 73.71. Comparatively, KRMD is 8.83% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that DOX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DOX has a beta of 0.40 and KRMD’s beta is -0.34. KRMD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DOX has a short ratio of 4.87 compared to a short interest of 0.28 for KRMD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KRMD.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) beats Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOX is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DOX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DOX is more undervalued relative to its price target.