Comparing Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) shares are up more than 47.78% this year and recently decreased -0.37% or -$0.02 to settle at $5.32. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), on the other hand, is up 0.90% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $6.76 and has returned -3.57% during the past week.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, BKD is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, BKD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.79% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, BKD’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGI’s free cash flow was -0% while BKD converted -0.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AGI trades at a forward P/E of 17.16, a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 3.15, compared to a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 0.31 for BKD. AGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AGI is currently priced at a -39.68% to its one-year price target of 8.82. Comparatively, BKD is -26.6% relative to its price target of 9.21. This suggests that AGI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AGI has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 7.94 for BKD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGI.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) beats Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AGI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. AGI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.