Comparing 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and Internap Corporation (INAP)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares are down more than -13.77% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.01 to settle at $8.77. Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), on the other hand, is down -77.59% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.93 and has returned -14.68% during the past week.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are the two most active stocks in the Computer Peripherals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DDD to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INAP is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, DDD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.38% for Internap Corporation (INAP). DDD’s ROI is -7.40% while INAP has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that INAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than DDD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DDD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, INAP’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, DDD’s free cash flow was 0% while INAP converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DDD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DDD has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 0.70 for INAP. This means that DDD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DDD trades at a forward P/E of 97.44, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 1.63, compared to a P/S of 0.09 for INAP. DDD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DDD is currently priced at a 2.21% to its one-year price target of 8.58. Comparatively, INAP is -82.29% relative to its price target of 5.25. This suggests that INAP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DDD has a beta of 2.01 and INAP’s beta is 2.84. DDD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DDD has a short ratio of 18.33 compared to a short interest of 13.46 for INAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INAP.

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) beats 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INAP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, INAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, INAP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INAP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.