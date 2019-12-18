Citigroup Inc. (C) vs. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Comparing the Money Center Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares are up more than 49.33% this year and recently increased 1.08% or $0.83 to settle at $77.74. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET), on the other hand, is down -25.68% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $15.66 and has returned 6.10% during the past week.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect C to grow earnings at a 13.48% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VET is expected to grow at a 22.76% annual rate. All else equal, VET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Citigroup Inc. (C) has an EBITDA margin of 77.76%. This suggests that C underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. C’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, VET’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, C’s free cash flow was 0% while VET converted 0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

C trades at a forward P/E of 9.23, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 2.23, compared to a forward P/E of 25.67, a P/B of 1.26, for VET. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. C is currently priced at a -8.21% to its one-year price target of 84.69. Comparatively, VET is -63.15% relative to its price target of 42.50. This suggests that VET is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. C has a short ratio of 1.62 compared to a short interest of 11.23 for VET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for C.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) beats Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VET is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. VET is more undervalued relative to its price target.