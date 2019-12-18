Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) vs. Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are up more than 7.18% this year and recently increased 1.00% or $0.46 to settle at $46.44. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), on the other hand, is up 127.10% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $35.70 and has returned 3.02% during the past week.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CSCO to grow earnings at a 6.99% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has an EBITDA margin of 29.17%. This suggests that CSCO underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CSCO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, FTSV’s free cash flow per share was -0.33.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CSCO has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 7.50 for FTSV. This means that FTSV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CSCO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FTSV. CSCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CSCO trades at a forward P/E of 13.67, a P/B of 5.73, and a P/S of 3.82, compared to a P/B of 8.97, and a P/S of 104.17 for FTSV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CSCO is currently priced at a -10.97% to its one-year price target of 52.16. Comparatively, FTSV is -4.8% relative to its price target of 37.50. This suggests that CSCO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CSCO has a short ratio of 1.73 compared to a short interest of 3.66 for FTSV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSCO.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) beats Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CSCO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, CSCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CSCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.