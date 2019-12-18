Ciena Corporation (CIEN) vs. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Which is the Better Investment?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares are up more than 21.65% this year and recently decreased -0.31% or -$0.13 to settle at $41.25. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is down -37.68% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $19.80 and has returned -5.94% during the past week.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CIEN to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SIG is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, CIEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.56% for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). CIEN’s ROI is 6.80% while SIG has a ROI of -32.10%. The interpretation is that CIEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than SIG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CIEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.44. Comparatively, SIG’s free cash flow per share was -2.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIEN’s free cash flow was 7.2% while SIG converted -1.77% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CIEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CIEN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 2.10 for SIG. This means that CIEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CIEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.76 for SIG. SIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CIEN trades at a forward P/E of 13.64, a P/B of 3.03, and a P/S of 1.88, compared to a forward P/E of 6.52, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 0.18 for SIG. CIEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CIEN is currently priced at a -16.72% to its one-year price target of 49.53. Comparatively, SIG is 16.47% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that CIEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CIEN has a beta of 1.08 and SIG’s beta is 1.05. SIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CIEN has a short ratio of 2.88 compared to a short interest of 7.51 for SIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CIEN.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) beats Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CIEN is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CIEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CIEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.