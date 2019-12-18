Choosing Between Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares are up more than 54.83% this year and recently increased 1.31% or $0.74 to settle at $57.24. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), on the other hand, is up 40.29% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $42.76 and has returned 8.50% during the past week.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) and Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WDC to grow earnings at a -13.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BHF is expected to grow at a 13.39% annual rate. All else equal, BHF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has an EBITDA margin of 7.35%. This suggests that WDC underlying business is more profitable WDC’s ROI is -1.30% while BHF has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that BHF’s business generates a higher return on investment than WDC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WDC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, BHF’s free cash flow per share was +4.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, WDC’s free cash flow was -0.23% while BHF converted 5.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WDC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 0.25 for BHF. WDC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WDC trades at a forward P/E of 8.93, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a forward P/E of 4.41, a P/B of 0.27, and a P/S of 0.46 for BHF. WDC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WDC is currently priced at a -7.18% to its one-year price target of 61.67. Comparatively, BHF is 11.62% relative to its price target of 38.31. This suggests that WDC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WDC has a short ratio of 2.61 compared to a short interest of 3.14 for BHF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WDC.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) beats Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BHF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,