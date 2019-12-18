Choosing Between Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) and 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares are up more than 16.36% this year and recently increased 0.64% or $0.13 to settle at $20.56. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), on the other hand, is up 1.72% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $18.35 and has returned 3.09% during the past week.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) and 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UAA to grow earnings at a 35.16% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. UAA’s ROI is 1.20% while EGHT has a ROI of -19.70%. The interpretation is that UAA’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGHT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UAA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, EGHT’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, UAA’s free cash flow was -0.78% while EGHT converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EGHT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UAA has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 2.40 for EGHT. This means that EGHT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UAA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.93 for EGHT. EGHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UAA trades at a forward P/E of 42.92, a P/B of 4.31, and a P/S of 1.68, compared to a P/B of 7.55, and a P/S of 4.62 for EGHT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UAA is currently priced at a -0.44% to its one-year price target of 20.65. Comparatively, EGHT is -28.46% relative to its price target of 25.65. This suggests that EGHT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. UAA has a beta of 0.54 and EGHT’s beta is 0.71. UAA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. UAA has a short ratio of 7.59 compared to a short interest of 14.17 for EGHT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UAA.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) beats 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UAA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, UAA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.