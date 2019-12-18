Choosing Between Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) shares are down more than -96.61% this year and recently increased 0.92% or $0.01 to settle at $0.84. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), on the other hand, is down -14.97% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $19.99 and has returned -0.25% during the past week.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, SFM is expected to grow at a -1.73% annual rate. All else equal, TRNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.24% for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TRNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, SFM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRNX’s free cash flow was -0.1% while SFM converted 0.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SFM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TRNX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.90 for SFM. This means that TRNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.94 for SFM. SFM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRNX trades at a P/B of 0.39, and a P/S of 1.30, compared to a forward P/E of 17.77, a P/B of 4.22, and a P/S of 0.43 for SFM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TRNX is currently priced at a -98.47% to its one-year price target of 55.00. Comparatively, SFM is -0.7% relative to its price target of 20.13. This suggests that TRNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TRNX has a beta of -0.60 and SFM’s beta is 0.36. TRNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TRNX has a short ratio of 1.15 compared to a short interest of 9.26 for SFM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRNX.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) beats Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRNX is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TRNX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.