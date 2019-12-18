Choosing Between Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) and Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares are up more than 25.85% this year and recently decreased -1.43% or -$0.3 to settle at $20.74. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU), on the other hand, is up 102.15% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.90 and has returned 0.53% during the past week.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SBRA to grow earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) has an EBITDA margin of 55.46%. This suggests that SBRA underlying business is more profitable SBRA’s ROI is 2.30% while AXU has a ROI of -8.80%. The interpretation is that SBRA’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXU’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SBRA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, AXU’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBRA’s free cash flow was 0% while AXU converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBRA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SBRA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.01 for AXU. SBRA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SBRA trades at a forward P/E of 24.46, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 6.59, compared to a forward P/E of 13.87, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 9.22 for AXU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SBRA is currently priced at a -7.04% to its one-year price target of 22.31. Comparatively, AXU is -19.83% relative to its price target of 2.37. This suggests that AXU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SBRA has a beta of 0.78 and AXU’s beta is -0.11. AXU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SBRA has a short ratio of 2.86 compared to a short interest of 0.69 for AXU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXU.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) beats Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXU is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. AXU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AXU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.