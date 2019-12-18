Choosing Between Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares are up more than 14.85% this year and recently increased 0.77% or $0.14 to settle at $18.41. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), on the other hand, is up 33.83% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $69.59 and has returned 8.26% during the past week.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DOC to grow earnings at a 9.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, THO is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, DOC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.07% for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). DOC’s ROI is 1.20% while THO has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that THO’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DOC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, THO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, DOC’s free cash flow was -0% while THO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DOC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DOC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 0.87 for THO. THO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DOC trades at a forward P/E of 57.89, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 8.41, compared to a forward P/E of 11.41, a P/B of 1.81, and a P/S of 0.47 for THO. DOC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DOC is currently priced at a -4.51% to its one-year price target of 19.28. Comparatively, THO is -2.67% relative to its price target of 71.50. This suggests that DOC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DOC has a beta of 0.39 and THO’s beta is 1.93. DOC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DOC has a short ratio of 2.41 compared to a short interest of 8.68 for THO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOC.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) beats Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOC is growing fastly, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. DOC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DOC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.