Choosing Between Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) shares are down more than -15.49% this year and recently increased 1.60% or $0.03 to settle at $1.91. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), on the other hand, is up 47.90% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $59.22 and has returned 1.61% during the past week.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) and CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NOG to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CBRE is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, CBRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.63% for CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). NOG’s ROI is 18.30% while CBRE has a ROI of 9.50%. The interpretation is that NOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CBRE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.47. Comparatively, CBRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOG’s free cash flow was -0.03% while CBRE converted 0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NOG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.20 for CBRE. This means that CBRE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.22 versus a D/E of 0.59 for CBRE. NOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NOG trades at a forward P/E of 4.14, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 14.59, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 0.87 for CBRE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NOG is currently priced at a -43.99% to its one-year price target of 3.41. Comparatively, CBRE is -3.91% relative to its price target of 61.63. This suggests that NOG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NOG has a beta of 1.78 and CBRE’s beta is 1.68. CBRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NOG has a short ratio of 5.53 compared to a short interest of 4.13 for CBRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CBRE.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) beats Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CBRE is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CBRE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.