Choosing Between Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares are down more than -15.70% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $0.43 to settle at $39.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), on the other hand, is up 8.54% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $111.21 and has returned 1.39% during the past week.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect JWN to grow earnings at a 0.89% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CTXS is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, CTXS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.09% for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS). JWN’s ROI is 18.60% while CTXS has a ROI of 24.10%. The interpretation is that CTXS’s business generates a higher return on investment than JWN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. JWN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.41. Comparatively, CTXS’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, JWN’s free cash flow was -2.36% while CTXS converted 2.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTXS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JWN has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.70 for CTXS. This means that JWN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JWN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.15 versus a D/E of 1.04 for CTXS. JWN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JWN trades at a forward P/E of 11.25, a P/B of 7.17, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 20.47, a P/B of 20.33, and a P/S of 4.82 for CTXS. JWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. JWN is currently priced at a 9.14% to its one-year price target of 36.00. Comparatively, CTXS is -1.84% relative to its price target of 113.29. This suggests that CTXS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. JWN has a beta of 0.74 and CTXS’s beta is 1.07. JWN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. JWN has a short ratio of 8.93 compared to a short interest of 3.03 for CTXS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTXS.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) beats Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTXS higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CTXS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CTXS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.