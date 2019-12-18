Choosing Between Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares are up more than 110.50% this year and recently decreased -0.47% or -$0.02 to settle at $4.21. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR), on the other hand, is up 14.35% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $18.41 and has returned -1.13% during the past week.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NAT to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 72.83% for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR). NAT’s ROI is -3.70% while BPR has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that BPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, BPR’s free cash flow per share was +0.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, NAT’s free cash flow was 0% while BPR converted 2.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 25.19 for BPR. BPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NAT trades at a forward P/E of 5.56, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 3.77, compared to a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 0.79 for BPR. NAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NAT is currently priced at a -24.28% to its one-year price target of 5.56.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NAT has a short ratio of 1.18 compared to a short interest of 16.31 for BPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NAT.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) beats Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BPR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,