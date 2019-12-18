Choosing Between Momo Inc. (MOMO) and VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares are up more than 58.03% this year and recently increased 1.45% or $0.53 to settle at $36.96. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), on the other hand, is up 8.61% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $148.94 and has returned 0.14% during the past week.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MOMO to grow earnings at a 2.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VMW is expected to grow at a 7.45% annual rate. All else equal, VMW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.44% for VMware, Inc. (VMW). MOMO’s ROI is 16.00% while VMW has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that VMW’s business generates a higher return on investment than MOMO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MOMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, VMW’s free cash flow per share was +1.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, MOMO’s free cash flow was 7.56% while VMW converted 8.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MOMO has a current ratio of 6.10 compared to 0.60 for VMW. This means that MOMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MOMO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.84 for VMW. VMW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MOMO trades at a forward P/E of 11.00, a P/B of 4.27, and a P/S of 3.29, compared to a forward P/E of 21.23, a P/B of 10.48, and a P/S of 6.46 for VMW. MOMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MOMO is currently priced at a -16.3% to its one-year price target of 44.16. Comparatively, VMW is -17.63% relative to its price target of 180.81. This suggests that VMW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MOMO has a beta of 2.22 and VMW’s beta is 0.87. VMW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MOMO has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 6.45 for VMW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOMO.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) beats VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOMO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MOMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MOMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.