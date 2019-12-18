Choosing Between Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and Intrexon Corporation (XON)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) shares are up more than 12.68% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.01 to settle at $28.89. Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), on the other hand, is down -6.12% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $6.14 and has returned 9.45% during the past week.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KDP to grow earnings at a 15.54% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XON is expected to grow at a 2.40% annual rate. All else equal, KDP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has an EBITDA margin of 23.81%. This suggests that KDP underlying business is more profitable KDP’s ROI is 2.70% while XON has a ROI of -84.20%. The interpretation is that KDP’s business generates a higher return on investment than XON’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KDP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, XON’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, KDP’s free cash flow was 3.97% while XON converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KDP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KDP has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.90 for XON. This means that XON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KDP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 0.95 for XON. XON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KDP trades at a forward P/E of 20.58, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 3.70, compared to a P/B of 4.15, and a P/S of 8.23 for XON. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KDP is currently priced at a -8.95% to its one-year price target of 31.73. Comparatively, XON is -29.18% relative to its price target of 8.67. This suggests that XON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KDP has a beta of 0.54 and XON’s beta is 2.27. KDP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KDP has a short ratio of 18.73 compared to a short interest of 34.09 for XON. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KDP.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) beats Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KDP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, KDP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.