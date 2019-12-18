Choosing Between Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares are up more than 4.26% this year and recently decreased -0.82% or -$0.37 to settle at $44.50. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE), on the other hand, is up 11.78% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $15.94 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HRL to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.89% for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE). HRL’s ROI is 15.60% while APLE has a ROI of 5.30%. The interpretation is that HRL’s business generates a higher return on investment than APLE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HRL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, APLE’s free cash flow per share was +0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRL’s free cash flow was 1.01% while APLE converted 3.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APLE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HRL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.47 for APLE. APLE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HRL trades at a forward P/E of 24.22, a P/B of 4.01, and a P/S of 2.53, compared to a forward P/E of 19.92, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 2.81 for APLE. HRL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HRL is currently priced at a 10.5% to its one-year price target of 40.27. Comparatively, APLE is -6.78% relative to its price target of 17.10. This suggests that APLE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HRL has a beta of 0.06 and APLE’s beta is 0.81. HRL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HRL has a short ratio of 18.33 compared to a short interest of 7.91 for APLE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APLE.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) beats Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APLE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, APLE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, APLE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, APLE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.