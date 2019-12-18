Choosing Between Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares are up more than 78.05% this year and recently increased 1.55% or $0.53 to settle at $34.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), on the other hand, is down -39.28% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $21.92 and has returned 2.24% during the past week.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HZNP to grow earnings at a 12.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has an EBITDA margin of 25.82%. This suggests that HZNP underlying business is more profitable HZNP’s ROI is 0.30% while AERI has a ROI of -92.10%. The interpretation is that HZNP’s business generates a higher return on investment than AERI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HZNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.43. Comparatively, AERI’s free cash flow per share was -0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, HZNP’s free cash flow was 6.67% while AERI converted -0.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HZNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HZNP has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 5.40 for AERI. This means that AERI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HZNP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 0.88 for AERI. AERI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HZNP trades at a forward P/E of 18.03, a P/B of 4.17, and a P/S of 5.04, compared to a P/B of 4.77, and a P/S of 16.71 for AERI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HZNP is currently priced at a -3.09% to its one-year price target of 35.90. Comparatively, AERI is -47.26% relative to its price target of 41.56. This suggests that AERI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HZNP has a beta of 0.86 and AERI’s beta is 0.45. AERI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HZNP has a short ratio of 6.15 compared to a short interest of 12.35 for AERI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HZNP.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HZNP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HZNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HZNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.