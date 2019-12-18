Choosing Between Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) and Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares are up more than 29.03% this year and recently decreased -0.99% or -$0.53 to settle at $53.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), on the other hand, is up 43.50% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.45 and has returned 1.12% during the past week.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HOLX to grow earnings at a 7.98% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABR is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, ABR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 98.01% for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR). HOLX’s ROI is -1.30% while ABR has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that ABR’s business generates a higher return on investment than HOLX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HOLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.80. Comparatively, ABR’s free cash flow per share was +0.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, HOLX’s free cash flow was 6.37% while ABR converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HOLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.45 versus a D/E of 4.28 for ABR. ABR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HOLX trades at a forward P/E of 18.57, a P/B of 6.74, and a P/S of 4.23, compared to a forward P/E of 10.72, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 2.88 for ABR. HOLX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HOLX is currently priced at a -0.45% to its one-year price target of 53.27. Comparatively, ABR is 1.76% relative to its price target of 14.20. This suggests that HOLX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HOLX has a beta of 0.77 and ABR’s beta is 0.62. ABR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HOLX has a short ratio of 2.86 compared to a short interest of 6.42 for ABR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HOLX.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) beats Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABR has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, ABR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,