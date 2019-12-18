Choosing Between Hess Corporation (HES) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares are up more than 59.68% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.07 to settle at $64.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), on the other hand, is up 29.43% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $18.93 and has returned -1.43% during the past week.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, HALO is expected to grow at a 24.00% annual rate. All else equal, HALO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Hess Corporation (HES) has an EBITDA margin of 43.01%. This suggests that HES underlying business is more profitable HES’s ROI is 0.90% while HALO has a ROI of -18.60%. The interpretation is that HES’s business generates a higher return on investment than HALO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.13. Comparatively, HALO’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, HES’s free cash flow was -5.45% while HALO converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HALO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HES has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 3.20 for HALO. This means that HALO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.26 for HALO. HES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HES trades at a forward P/E of 203.36, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 3.10, compared to a forward P/E of 34.06, a P/B of 11.27, and a P/S of 13.51 for HALO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HES is currently priced at a -10.64% to its one-year price target of 72.37. Comparatively, HALO is -7.66% relative to its price target of 20.50. This suggests that HES is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HES has a beta of 2.02 and HALO’s beta is 1.90. HALO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HES has a short ratio of 5.16 compared to a short interest of 7.75 for HALO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HES.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) beats Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HALO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.