Choosing Between GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Okta, Inc. (OKTA)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) shares are up more than 22.06% this year and recently decreased -0.51% or -$0.24 to settle at $46.64. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), on the other hand, is up 78.84% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $114.10 and has returned -4.61% during the past week.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GSK to grow earnings at a 3.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OKTA is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, OKTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. GSK’s ROI is 16.00% while OKTA has a ROI of -22.80%. The interpretation is that GSK’s business generates a higher return on investment than OKTA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, OKTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, GSK’s free cash flow was 1.52% while OKTA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GSK has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.20 for OKTA. This means that OKTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GSK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.81 versus a D/E of 2.33 for OKTA. GSK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GSK trades at a forward P/E of 15.09, a P/B of 7.45, and a P/S of 2.68, compared to a P/B of 34.06, and a P/S of 25.12 for OKTA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GSK is currently priced at a 0.67% to its one-year price target of 46.33. Comparatively, OKTA is -18.27% relative to its price target of 139.61. This suggests that OKTA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GSK has a short ratio of 2.48 compared to a short interest of 4.05 for OKTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GSK.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) beats Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GSK generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, GSK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.