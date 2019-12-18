Choosing Between Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares are up more than 33.98% this year and recently increased 1.12% or $1.17 to settle at $105.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), on the other hand, is up 13.72% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $182.89 and has returned 0.89% during the past week.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EA to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STZ is expected to grow at a 6.09% annual rate. All else equal, EA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has an EBITDA margin of 26.68%. This suggests that EA underlying business is more profitable EA’s ROI is 14.80% while STZ has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that EA’s business generates a higher return on investment than STZ’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. EA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, STZ’s free cash flow per share was +2.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, EA’s free cash flow was 0.18% while STZ converted 6.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EA has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 1.60 for STZ. This means that EA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 1.14 for STZ. STZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EA trades at a forward P/E of 21.69, a P/B of 4.36, and a P/S of 6.10, compared to a forward P/E of 19.83, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 4.19 for STZ. EA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EA is currently priced at a -4.24% to its one-year price target of 110.40. Comparatively, STZ is -19.38% relative to its price target of 226.85. This suggests that STZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EA has a beta of 0.92 and STZ’s beta is 0.65. STZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EA has a short ratio of 2.37 compared to a short interest of 6.24 for STZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EA.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) beats Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STZ is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, STZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, STZ is more undervalued relative to its price target.