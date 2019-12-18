Choosing Between Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) shares are up more than 4.86% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.39 to settle at $90.49. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO), on the other hand, is up 9.07% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $14.19 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DUK to grow earnings at a 4.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHO is expected to grow at a 19.90% annual rate. All else equal, SHO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.92% for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO). DUK’s ROI is 4.20% while SHO has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that SHO’s business generates a higher return on investment than DUK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DUK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.98. Comparatively, SHO’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, DUK’s free cash flow was -2.91% while SHO converted 3.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DUK has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 6.40 for SHO. This means that SHO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DUK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.36 versus a D/E of 0.40 for SHO. DUK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DUK trades at a forward P/E of 17.59, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 2.72, compared to a forward P/E of 38.35, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 2.82 for SHO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DUK is currently priced at a -5.74% to its one-year price target of 96.00. Comparatively, SHO is 0.42% relative to its price target of 14.13. This suggests that DUK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DUK has a beta of 0.06 and SHO’s beta is 1.09. DUK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DUK has a short ratio of 10.72 compared to a short interest of 2.64 for SHO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHO.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) beats Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SHO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, SHO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.