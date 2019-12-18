Choosing Between Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) and Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares are down more than -4.17% this year and recently increased 1.56% or $0.12 to settle at $7.81. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), on the other hand, is up 43.59% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $91.31 and has returned -4.61% during the past week.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DB to grow earnings at a 13.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INCY is expected to grow at a 49.43% annual rate. All else equal, INCY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 23.18% for Incyte Corporation (INCY). DB’s ROI is 3.90% while INCY has a ROI of 6.30%. The interpretation is that INCY’s business generates a higher return on investment than DB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, DB’s free cash flow was 0% while INCY converted 15.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INCY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.31 versus a D/E of 0.02 for INCY. DB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DB trades at a forward P/E of 29.81, a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 29.65, a P/B of 8.11, and a P/S of 9.47 for INCY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DB is currently priced at a 42.26% to its one-year price target of 5.49. Comparatively, INCY is -3.57% relative to its price target of 94.69. This suggests that INCY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DB has a beta of 1.54 and INCY’s beta is 0.98. INCY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DB has a short ratio of 14.06 compared to a short interest of 3.90 for INCY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INCY.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INCY , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. INCY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INCY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.