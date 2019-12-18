Choosing Between Corning Incorporated (GLW) and Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares are down more than -5.26% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.12 to settle at $28.62. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), on the other hand, is up 55.43% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $17.79 and has returned 1.54% during the past week.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GLW to grow earnings at a 6.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NUAN is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, GLW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.03% for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN). GLW’s ROI is 6.50% while NUAN has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that GLW’s business generates a higher return on investment than NUAN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GLW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, NUAN’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLW’s free cash flow was 1.36% while NUAN converted 4.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NUAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GLW has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.70 for NUAN. This means that GLW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GLW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 0.90 for NUAN. NUAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GLW trades at a forward P/E of 15.50, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 1.91, compared to a forward P/E of 19.34, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 2.74 for NUAN. GLW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GLW is currently priced at a -9.06% to its one-year price target of 31.47. Comparatively, NUAN is -11.05% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that NUAN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GLW has a beta of 1.15 and NUAN’s beta is 0.96. NUAN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GLW has a short ratio of 5.12 compared to a short interest of 3.44 for NUAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NUAN.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) beats Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GLW is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GLW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,